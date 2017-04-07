LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.
The former Republican California governor, movie star and bodybuilder told the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2oEJwSP ) in an interview published Wednesday that Kasich is “a man of substance” who has state and federal government experience, is a moderate and “has vision.”
Schwarzenegger also backed Kasich for president in 2016. The two men are friends and work together annually on the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition in Ohio.
There is no love lost between Trump and Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger replaced him as the host of “Celebrity Apprentice,” and Trump repeatedly mocked him for poor television ratings.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- Seattle's median home price hits record: $700,000, double 5 years ago
For his part, Kasich says he’s not running for anything.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.