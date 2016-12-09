UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger, star of the new version of “Celebrity Apprentice,” is unfazed that President-elect Donald Trump has retained a producer’s stake in the show.
Schwarzenegger said Friday that it’s just business, comparable to his situation when he became California’s governor and retained a screen credit and kept earning royalties for the “Terminator” movie.
Replacing Trump as boss in the reality show’s boardroom meant “big shoes to fill,” he added during a red-carpet event for NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” debuting Jan. 2.
Cast members including Boy George, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Eric Dickerson compete to raise money for charity, with advice from Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer and other financial heavyweights.
On Thursday, a spokeswoman for “Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett confirmed that Trump remains an executive producer on the latest edition of the long-running “Apprentice” franchise. The eight episodes ordered by NBC from MGM, where Burnett is president of its TV and digital group, were taped last February.
