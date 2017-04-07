JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have closed several schools in southern Wisconsin as police search for a man suspected of stealing several guns and threatening to use them against public officials or an unspecified school.
Police allege 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski stole a large quantity of handguns and rifles from a gun shop Tuesday night in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Investigators say a burned vehicle registered to him was found nearby.
Public schools in Janesville and Milton canceled classes Friday as officers comb the surrounding Rock County, which is along the Illinois border.
The University of Wisconsin-Rock County and Blackhawk Technical College are also closed. Several schools were on soft lockdown Thursday.
Police allege Jakubowski had threatened to steal weapons and use them against public officials or at an unspecified school.
