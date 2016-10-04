NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school district is banning clown costumes and any “symbols of terror” during this year’s Halloween season as authorities investigate the authenticity of a number of clown-related social media posts.

New Haven Public School officials said Monday principals and building leaders have been requested to ban the costumes until additional information is available.

This comes amid an investigation involving police into an account on the photo-sharing social media site Instagram. The account uploaded four photos showing menacing-looking clowns with captions telling several area schools to “watch out” and “wait and see” whether the alleged threats are fake.

School officials say there’s no indication the incident poses any real threat to students at this time.