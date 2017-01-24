FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling.
The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2jt992P ) reports that all new Frederick County school system employees will receive a mandatory training session that addresses social media.
On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the school district’s account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”
Katie Nash, who ran the account, responded, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?'” She was fired a week later.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
The system’s guidelines now include a note that social media messages shouldn’t be “mocking, disrespectful, rude, mean or dismissive.” That phrase wasn’t in an earlier copy of the guidelines that Nash said she was given.
___
Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.