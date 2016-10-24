PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials with a private school for children with special needs in Philadelphia say they’re ceasing operations at the school’s residential treatment program after a 17-year-old student died earlier this month in an altercation with staff.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Human Services said Monday they’ve ordered Wordsworth Academy’s residential treatment program to close. The program serves youths who have emotional, behavioral or academic issues.

State officials will be on site until all residents are moved. The school tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that could take weeks.

Investigators say the boy on Oct. 13 tried to barricade himself inside a room. He died after police say he might have been placed in a headlock by a staff member who was trying to subdue him.