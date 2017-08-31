MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says a school resource officer has been charged with assaulting a student.
Rutherford County Sheriff Michael Fitzhugh says 53-year-old Jimmy Sanford of La Vergne is accused of handcuffing and assaulting a 16-year-old male student on Monday at Smyrna West Alternative School before taking him to a juvenile facility in Murfreesboro.
Fitzhugh said in a statement on Wednesday that Sanford was jailed and also faces charges of perjury and filing a false report. He was fired from the agency.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sanford has an attorney.
