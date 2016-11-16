WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school superintendent has apologized to parents who are upset after a mural that featured a silhouette of President Barack Obama was removed from an elementary school on Election Day.
Windsor Public Schools Superintendent Craig Cooke said Tuesday the mural at Oliver Ellsworth School was painted over to make way for something that would showcase student work.
He says it was done Nov. 8, when the school was closed, so students and staff wouldn’t inhale harmful odors in the paint.
The 2009 mural featured student signatures and other historical events of that time.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Sawant's call to ‘shut down’ Trump inauguration brings flood of complaints
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Seahawks shake up running-back corps, waive Christine Michael, promote Troymaine Pope
Cooke says the timing for replacing the mural “couldn’t have been worse” and apologized for the “mistake.”
Cooke told parents at a meeting Tuesday that district officials will work to replace the mural.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.