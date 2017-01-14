FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling has been fired.
Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post (http://tinyurl.com/jfdv55v) that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.
Nash ran the school district’s Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”
Nash responded from the district’s account, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?'”
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
- Seahawks vs. Falcons: National media predictions for NFC divisional round matchup VIEW
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Eddie Bauer closes downtown Seattle location
She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.
Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn’t “want to be a distraction to the school system.”
___
Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.