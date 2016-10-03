ATLANTA (AP) — Officials with a Georgia school district say an employee has been fired after she described first lady Michelle Obama as a gorilla on Facebook.
Forsyth County Schools said in a statement that elementary school paraprofessional Jane Wood Allen was fired Monday. The statement says “racism and discrimination are not tolerated” in the school district.
District spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo confirmed Monday that the decision to fire Allen was made after officials learned of the Facebook postings.
No one answered the phone Monday at a number listed for Allen. The number wasn’t set up to allow voicemail messages.
News media outlets first reported the posts last week during the district’s fall break.
Allen’s Facebook page was no longer visible Monday.
