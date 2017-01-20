COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district has reached a settlement with the Justice Department to change how unruly students are subdued.
The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2iJTjV9) reports that the Children’s Law Center announced the settlement Thursday, saying it would address concerns raised by a pending federal lawsuit over children being handcuffed in the Covington Independent School District.
That lawsuit was filed against the school resource officer and the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department.
The Justice Department helped officials draft a new policy for next year that bans isolating students and says they may be physically restrained only as a last resort. The district must also appoint an “intervention coordinator” to address student behaviors.
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com
