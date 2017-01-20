COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district has reached a settlement with the Justice Department to change how unruly students are subdued.
The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2iJTjV9) reports that the Children’s Law Center announced the settlement Thursday, saying it would address concerns raised by a pending federal lawsuit over children being handcuffed in the Covington Independent School District.
That lawsuit was filed against the school resource officer and the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department.
The Justice Department helped officials draft a new policy for next year that bans isolating students and says they may be physically restrained only as a last resort.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- The Fremont Troll was outfitted with a pussyhat ahead of Saturday's Womxn's March
“The District shall prohibit the use of physical restraint unless necessary to address an imminent danger to the physical safety of a student or another person,” the settlement stated.
It also restricts involvement of police officers to a serious situation that “constitutes an imminent and substantial threat to physical safety or a serious crime,” according to the settlement.
The district must also appoint an “intervention coordinator” to better address student behaviors.
Students will be the ones to benefit from the settlement, Children’s Law Center director Kim Tandy said in a statement.
“Reliance on more punitive measures has been ineffective and harmful to kids,” Tandy said.
___
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.