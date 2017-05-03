APEX, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system says it’s disciplined a student who posted a racially offense comment on Snapchat that referenced slavery.
Local news outlets report a student at Apex Friendship High School posted a black and white photo of the school’s step team with the caption, “Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom Circa 1864.”
The step team members in the photo are black and had performed at a pep rally Friday.
Wake County Public Schools criticized what it called a “highly offensive racial remark.”
Principal Matt Wright said the administration had identified the student. A school spokeswoman said privacy laws prevent her from saying what specifically was done.
The step team on Monday posted a photo of members holding a poster covered with words of encouragement.
