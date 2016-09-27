SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A clinical aide suspected of stealing prescription pills intended for students at an Ohio middle school has been indicted on a drug theft charge.
The Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2d3vJRG ) reports investigators say the woman admitted taking several Adderall pills after a parent’s complaint about missing medication led to an investigation.
Forty-eight-year-old Amy Baumgardner was arrested on Sept. 15 and fired last week by the Clark-Shawnee Local School District. County court records listed no attorney for her.
Investigators say Baumgardner told them that she had been prescribed Adderall but took additional pills meant for Reid Middle School students “to get her through the day.”
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
