RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a school bus with 23 students on board overturned in Dinwiddie County.
Virginia State Police say only one student complained of an injury after Thursday morning’s crash but all 23 of them were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police say the driver was also taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unclear.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
