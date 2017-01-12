RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say the driver of a school bus that overturned with 32 students on board in Virginia has been charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police say the bus ran off the side of the road in Dinwiddie County and struck a snow embankment before overturning onto its side in a ditch on Thursday.
Police say the driver, Linda Moss, has been charged. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A number for Moss was not listed and it was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.
Police say only one student suffered a minor injury, but all 32 of them were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure.
This story has been corrected to reflect that 32 children were on the bus. Police had initially said that 23 were on board.
