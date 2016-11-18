NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus has crashed and rolled over on an interstate near Nashville, Tennessee, injuring 20 students, all of whom are expected to survive.
Metro Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas said the Chester County school bus crashed Friday morning on Interstate 65 northbound.
Haas says a 17-year-old student received the most serious injury, a broken collarbone. He doesn’t know the student’s gender.
Haas didn’t say how many students were on the bus, but said the average age of the passengers was 15. No other details were immediately available.
