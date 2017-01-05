BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A local school board in upstate New York has voted to hire a law firm in the board’s efforts to remove a Donald Trump supporter over his insulting comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.
The Buffalo School Board voted during a special meeting Wednesday night to hire an attorney to petition the state Education Department to remove board member Carl Paladino.
Paladino, a wealthy developer who co-chaired Trump’s presidential campaign in New York, has said he won’t resign. He wasn’t at the meeting.
Last month, the 70-year-old former New York gubernatorial candidate told a Buffalo alternative newspaper that he wanted the president to die of mad cow disease and first lady Michelle Obama to “return to being a male.” Paladino said the comments weren’t meant for publication.
