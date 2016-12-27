BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A businessman who co-chaired the Trump campaign New York state says his recent derogatory statements about President Barack Obama and his wife weren’t meant for publication but were nevertheless “inappropriate” and a “mistake.”
In a statement first reported on Buffalo’s WBEN radio, Carl Paladino said he intended his email response to a weekly alternative publication’s survey to only go to a couple friends, not the newspaper itself. He says he mistakenly hit “reply” on his computer instead of “forward.”
The millionaire developer told Artvoice last week that he hoped President Obama would die from mad cow disease and that Michelle Obama would “return to being a male.”
Paladino is a member of the school board in Buffalo. The board is holding a special meeting Thursday to “discuss board member conduct.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.