CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University officials say scholar and activist Cornel West is returning to the college, 14 years after he left the Ivy League school after a falling out with then-university President Lawrence Summers.

Lawrence Bobo, chairman of Harvard’s African and African-American studies department, tells The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2fI8X0p ) that West will hold a joint appointment at the department and Harvard Divinity School. Bobo said the appointment will likely occur by July, but could happen as early as January.

West left Harvard for Princeton University in New Jersey in 2002. He and Summers were at odds over the school’s commitment to affirmative action and the quality of West’s scholarship.

West, who is now retired, did not immediately return a message Sunday.

Harvard faculty voted to invite West back earlier this year.