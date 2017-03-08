NEW YORK (AP) — Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac.
Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Myerson, confirmed to The Associated Press that Johansson made the filing in a New York City court Tuesday. It follows a January announcement that the couple split last summer.
Johansson and the French former journalist married in 2014 in Montana following the birth of their daughter, Rose, earlier that year.
Johansson’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
This was Johansson’s second marriage. She was previously wed to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.