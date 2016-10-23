GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina woman was fatally shot as she gathered with family inside a home the night before her sister-in-law’s funeral.
Media outlets report 37-year-old Jacobia Lane of Sumter, South Carolina, was sitting on a couch in her brother’s Gastonia home, about 23 miles west of Charlotte, about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone outside fired about 30 bullets. Lane was hit in the back of her head.
Family spokesman Christopher Dennis of Charlotte tells The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2eux3vx ) about 30 people had gathered at the home before attending a funeral Saturday of a family member who died of cancer. Lane made the trip with her husband and their two children.
One bullet struck a pillow where Lane’s husband was sleeping, but he wasn’t hurt.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
A teenager in the home was hit in the arm.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.