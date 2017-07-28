COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court is delaying implementation of a ruling involving domestic violence protections for same-sex couples amid criticism from both sides that the decision actually leaves all unmarried couples less protected.
The state Supreme Court on Friday issued a stay in its decision from earlier in the week. As written, the ruling issued Wednesday could prevent all unmarried partners from being charged with domestic violence.
Attorney General Alan Wilson joined with a gay woman who successfully sued the state to ask the justices to re-write their ruling.
Bakari Sellers, the woman’s lawyer, says he and Wilson want justices to tell lower courts to apply the law to all unmarried couples, rather than depend on a conservative Legislature to change a badly worded law.
