BUCKSPORT, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have identified the two adults and the 10-month-old baby killed in a possible murder-suicide.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard tells local media outlets that the three people found dead Saturday in a home in Bucksport are: 51-year-old Keith Davis; 40-year-old Kristina Burroughs; 10-month-old Justice Burroughs, who was Kristina Burroughs’ niece.
Lt. Raul E. Denis of the Horry County Police Department said a 2-year-old child found at the scene was taken to a hospital. His condition was unavailable.
Willard says the three people who died were shot. Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.
