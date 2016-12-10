RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation says it’s looking into a shootout in which a police officer was wounded and a suspect was killed.
A statement from the bureau Saturday said Leland Police Officer Jacob Schwenk responded to call Friday night. It adds that Schwenk encountered Brent Quinn and the two exchanged gunfire.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports Schwenk suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. The SBI said Quinn died in the shootout. The SBI said it will provide a criminal investigative report to the district attorney’s office when it is complete.
Lt. Jeremy Humphries, a Leland Police spokesman, told The Associated Press the officer was placed on administrative leave as is routine in such cases. He says Schwenk is white, Quinn also.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
Humphries declined to release further details.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.