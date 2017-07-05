SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Savannah say three people were killed when their vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by officers after a series of shootings.

Savannah police said in a statement early Wednesday that at least three people were shot in the City Market area downtown overnight. A pursuit of the vehicle carrying a suspect in those shootings led to the deadly crash.

WSAV-TV reports that one of its reporters, Darius Johnson, saw a white SUV pull up to a bar in the City Market before shots rang out.

Witness Jeffery Wilson tells WTOC-TV that he saw a white SUV, with its headlines off, swerving down a street while being chased by police. Wilson said a man pushed some female out of the way, and the SUV crashed into a pole.