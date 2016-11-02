UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Saudi Arabia has awarded eight scientists the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water.

The bi-annual prize, established in 2002, aims to provide recognition to scientists and others whose work creatively addresses the problem of water scarcity. It was awarded at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

The ceremony was hosted by U.N. Friends of Water and presided over by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon along with the prize committee chairman Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz.