MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah made a distress call Tuesday shortly before landing at Manila’s airport and was placed in isolation after it touched down, but the flight crew later said they made a mistake in sending the emergency message.
Manila airport manager Eddie Monreal said authorities deployed security forces around the aircraft as a precaution. Passengers were later allowed to disembark.
He said the captain told the control tower that a button indicating a hijacking was in progress had been pushed accidently.
TV stations showed Flight SV872 parked near a ramp with security personnel standing nearby while passengers descended from a staircase.
