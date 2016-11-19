CAIRO (AP) — The Saudi-led military coalition has declared a 48-hour ceasefire in Yemen, on the condition that Shiite rebels abide by it and allow humanitarian assistance into cities under their control.

The Saudi news agency SPA carried a statement from the coalition early Saturday. The truce will take into effect at 12 p.m. Yemeni time on Saturday, the statement said, and it could be renewed. The coalition warns the rebels, known as Houthis, against any sort of military movement.

The ceasefire comes as forces loyal to the Saudi-backed, internationally-recognized government have made advances in the key western city of Taiz, which has been besieged by the rebels for the past year.