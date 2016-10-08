Bombs struck a reception hall in Sanaa where mourners had gathered, killing more than 100 and wounding hundreds more, officials said. A Saudi-owned satellite network later reported there had been no coalition strikes in the vicinity.

SANAA, Yemen — Fighter jets from a Saudi-led military coalition repeatedly bombed a crowded reception hall in Sanaa where mourners were gathered after a funeral on Saturday, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds of others, according to Yemeni health officials and witnesses.

The strikes destroyed the hall and so overwhelmed the city’s hospitals that the Health Ministry broadcast pleas on radio stations to summon off-duty doctors to help tend to the wounded, and families beseeched passers-by outside of hospital to donate blood.

Yemeni officials said the scale of the carnage made it hard to quickly compile a complete death toll.

Tamim Alshami, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that at least 104 people had been killed and 550 wounded. Alshami said that the death toll was likely to rise as rescuers continued working to get bodies out of the rubble.

When asked about the strikes, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Assiri, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said in a text message that coalition officials were aware of the reports and that it was possible that there were other causes for the blasts.

The Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite network later reported that the coalition did not carry out any strikes near the hall. Assiri confirmed that report.

But in a statement, Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, blamed airstrikes for the destruction and said he was “shocked and outraged.”

The Saudi bombing campaign has been going on for more than a year now, but it has been eclipsed by the wars in Syria and Iraq, and largely ignored by world powers.

If the death toll is confirmed, the strike Saturday would be one of the deadliest of Yemen’s war. The war began when rebels, known as the Houthis, and their allies stormed into Sanaa, the capital, and forced the government into exile. Since then, the conflict has fallen into a grinding stalemate, with the Houthis controlling much of the north and forces nominally loyal to the exiled president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in the south.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia is seeking to restore Hadi’s government and has been bombing the Houthis.

More than 9,000 people have been killed, and many Yemenis have been pushed toward famine while extremist groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State have taken advantage of the chaos to step up their operations.