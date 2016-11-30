DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi prince has issued a public call for women to be allowed to drive in the conservative kingdom.
Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal made the call on Twitter, tweeting in Arabic and English: “Stop the debate: Time for women to drive.” His tweet late Tuesday included links to an opinion article arguing for the change that cited economic, social and religious considerations.
Alwaleed does not hold a formal position in the Saudi government. The billionaire leads the Riyadh-based investment firm Kingdom Holding Company, which holds stakes in several Western companies, including Twitter.
Saudi Arabia follows an ultraconservative interpretation of Islam. It is the only country in the world that does not allow women to drive, and women’s rights activists have been detained for defying the ban.
Most Read Stories
- California targets dairy cows to combat global warming VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Too early to tell, weather service says VIEW
- Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- 5th Avenue Theatre’s ‘Little Mermaid’ is Asian: ‘Why would we not?’ | Nicole Brodeur
___
Online: http://www.alwaleed.com.sa/news-and-media/news/driving/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.