RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has broken up two militant plots, one targeting police officers and the other a plan to bomb a soccer match between the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced Sunday it had disrupted the plots.

It said the first plot involved killing police officers and that four Saudis who received instructions from an Islamic State leader in Syria were arrested.

The ministry said the second plot involved planting a car bomb at the soccer match between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at a stadium in Jiddah.

It said two Pakistanis, a Syrian and a Sudanese national were arrested over that plot. It wasn’t immediately clear if the second plot involved the Islamic State group as well.