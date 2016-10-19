RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has executed a prince who fatally shot another man in a melee, a rare death sentence carried out against a member of the kingdom’s extensive royal family.
The Interior Ministry said late on Tuesday it had executed Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud al-Kabeer in Riyadh. It did not describe how the sentence was carried out, though the Sunni-ruled kingdom often beheads the condemned in public.
A ministry statement carried on the state-run Saudi Press Agency warned “whoever dares to commit such a crime that the Shariah penalty is awaiting.”
Saudi Arabia is among the world’s top executioners.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
Such royal executions are rare, but have happened before. In 1975, the kingdom beheaded Faisal bin Musaid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for assassinating King Faisal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.