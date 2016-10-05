ATLANTA (AP) — Sarah Rankin, a journalist with The Associated Press in Chicago, has been appointed a reporter in AP’s bureau in Richmond, Virginia.

The appointment was announced Wednesday by Ravi Nessman, AP’s interim editor for the South Region, and Steve McMillan, news editor for the Mid-Atlantic region.

For the past three years, Rankin has worked as an editor and late supervisor for AP’s Central Region, handling editing, reporting and writing duties for the 14-state region. She has been involved in the breaking news coverage of some of the biggest stories in the country, including the killing of five police officers in Dallas and a mass shooting in Kansas.

“Rankin is a talented and energetic journalist who has excelled at tackling stories of global import. She will be a major asset to our coverage of Virginia and the region,” Nessman said.

Rankin is a journalism graduate of the University of North Carolina. She worked for McClatchy in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Media General in Tampa, Florida, before joining the AP in August 2013.

Rankin will work in Richmond as a general assignment reporter with a special interest in environmental issues.

She will begin on Nov. 2.