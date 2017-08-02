SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe New Mexican has announced that editor Ray Rivera is stepping down.
The newspaper reported (https://goo.gl/sGjZoL) on Wednesday that Rivera has accepted a job as deputy managing editor for investigations and enterprise with The Seattle Times.
Rivera, who grew up in Raton, New Mexico, worked as a staff reporter at The New York Times before rejoining The New Mexican in 2013.
During his time at The New Mexican, the newspaper won numerous awards, including the E.H. Shaffer prize for General Excellence.
New Mexico owner Robin Martin says The New Mexican has done outstanding investigative work under Rivera.
Rivera is one of the nation’s few top Latino editors.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com
