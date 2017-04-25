SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Community College is partnering the Seattle Film Institute to offer an accelerated degree in film.

Officials say the collaboration announced this month will help meet the demands of the state’s growing film industry by allowing students obtain a bachelor’s degree in three years.

Under the new program, students can choose concentrations in filmmaking, acting for film, motion graphics and recording arts.

Santa Fe County projects that more than $100 million will be spent in production in the region this year. Santa Fe Community College has about 180 film majors.