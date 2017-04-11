AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The mother of a black woman whose death in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop in 2015 is pushing for sweeping police reforms in her daughter’s name.

Geneva Reed-Veal on Tuesday testified to Texas lawmakers for the first time since her daughter’s death became a flashpoint in the national “Black Lives Matter” movement. The “Sandra Bland Act” would revamp racial profiling laws and officer training.

Bland was found dead in a jail outside Houston three days after a white state trooper pulled her over for not signaling a lane change. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Her mother, who is from the Chicago area, says reforms are needed to show people who say “Texas is the most awful state.”

Influential police groups remain opposed to key provisions of the bill.