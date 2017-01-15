It lasted only an afternoon, but it has been etched in history as a great moment of music, acid experimentation, fellowship and peace.

SAN FRANCISCO — Sixteen-year-old Rusty Goldman, in love beads strung by his brother’s girlfriend and a Neil Young-style buckskin jacket with fringe, didn’t know what to expect from a poster with psychedelic lettering advertising a “Gathering of the Tribes for a Human Be-In.’‘

When asked to recall the event after 50 years, Goldman gets out of his chair at his coastal home and turns a full circle to transport himself back to San Francisco on Jan. 14, 1967 — though he looks like he has been there all along.

“I remember incense in the air and the crowd getting larger and larger,’‘ says Goldman, 66, who expected maybe 1,000 people at the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park but swears there were 30,000. “Beads. Flowers. Not as many people had long hair as you may have thought. … And a sense of awe. … The Human Be-In was like a birthday for everybody who was there.’‘

It lasted only an afternoon, but it has been etched in history as a great moment of music, acid experimentation, fellowship and peace. On any calendar of the counterculture, it marks the day that Timothy Leary dressed all in white with a flower over each ear and advised the audience: “Turn on, tune in, drop out.’‘ This was the signal event of the 1960s, a catalyst to the Summer of Love. Everything from “love-ins’‘ to “Laugh-In’‘ came out of the Human Be-In.

“We knew that we were preparing for an invasion’‘ of youth embracing the counterculture, recalls guitarist Barry “the Fish’‘ Melton, who was scheduled to play. “We knew it was coming, we expected it, and there were preparations being made significantly in advance. And the Be-In, right there in January of 1967, was the first time we waved the flag.’‘

That flag is still waving, at every big daylong event that combines art, culture, politics and music in a park setting.

The Be-In was also a landmark in grassroots activism — something that the Dakota Access Pipeline movement leaders could likely relate to five decades later. It was a beacon, calling for like-minded people to gather and build a world without war, corporatism or conformity.

“We were a smallish wave in a very big ocean, and we were aware that there were others like us,’‘ said Martine Algier, who helped publicize the Be-In. “There was an awakening going on, and we knew it was happening across the country, and we knew there were pockets of people out there who felt isolated and alone and scared. We wanted to send a signal out to them: ‘Hey, it’s OK to come out and spread your wings. … You are not alone.’‘‘

Similarly themed gatherings had occurred earlier in Golden Gate Park and the Panhandle. Bill Graham had operated the Fillmore Auditorium for more than a year by early 1967, hosting ticketed events with many of the Be-In participants, including the Grateful Dead, Quicksilver Messenger Service, the Sons of Champlin and poets Allen Ginsberg and Michael McClure.

But the Be-In had all that for free, drawing the biggest, most eclectic counterculture crowd to date.

For the first time, the flower children (the term hippie was not yet in wide usage) had created something too big for the square world to ignore.

The word about the Be-In was spread through handbills and posters, in four separate designs, one each by Rick Griffin and Stanley Mouse, among the biggest names in psychedelic art.

Organizers used the term “Gathering of the Tribes,’‘ meaning leftovers from the North Beach Beat scene and Berkeley’s antiwar protesters. It meant the Hells Angels and the flower children, and it meant impressionable high school teens and anybody on the cusp of either needing a haircut or deciding not to get one.

Organizers got lucky with the weather, which was sunny and unseasonably warm, conducive to bringing “family, animals, cymbals, drums, chimes, flutes, flowers, incense, feathers, candles, banners, flags,’‘ as one of the posters requested.

“I can remember flowers dropping from the sky,’‘ says Goldman, who claims a plane dropped a sea of carnations. A parachutist touched down and spread tablets of LSD as if scattering seeds. Goldman cannot remember if he took any of those tablets, but he definitely partook of the marijuana being passed freely.

Volkswagen buses wheezed by behind the stage as the day began with poet Gary Snyder blowing a horn. Then came some mantra chanting by Ginsberg and Snyder. Then there was a plea for “peace in America. Peace in Vietnam. Peace in San Francisco. Peace in Hanoi …’‘ and so on.

The “San Francisco bands’‘ that had been vaguely advertised turned out to be the Big Four — the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service and Big Brother and the Holding Company.

When the sun started to set, people remembered that it was January. An unidentified poet asked the crowd to “turn, face the sun and move toward it. … Open your mind and don’t close it anymore. I would say this to all members of the establishment, that we are proud and happy to have you in our brave new world.’‘

Ginsberg and Snyder led a Buddhist chant as the sun went down and the flower children flowed back into the city, not knowing that they’d reached the counterculture high-water mark for the year to follow.

The Summer of Love had already begun. And it was only winter.