SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have approved legislation requiring employers in the city to provide new mothers at work a clean and private space to pump their milk.

California and federal law already require employers to make reasonable efforts to provide lactation breaks, but advocates say the ordinance approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is significant because it spells out what kind of space should be provided.

The legislation pushed by Supervisor Katy Tang calls for the lactation area to be clean, contain a chair and surface space for a breast pump and have access to electricity.

The legislation also specifies new rooms for new work spaces going forward, and it requires employers to distribute its lactation accommodation policy to all employees upon hiring.