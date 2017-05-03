SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police shot and killed a man who officers say was stabbing another man on the city’s busy downtown Market Street on Wednesday.

Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. when officers walking their usual beat in a neighborhood crowded with shoppers and tourists came upon the stabbing.

He said a white man was stabbing an Asian man. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital.

“Loss of life is always tragic no matter how it happens,” Scott said. “We try to avoid it when we can, but we have an obligation to protect the public.”

The shooting occurred in the heart of San Francisco’s downtown above a congested transit station, across the street from a large, upscale mall with a popular food court and just steps from where thousands of tourists line up every year to ride the city’s famous cable cars.

The street was closed for hours as police investigated. Crowds pushed up against the police tape on an unusually warm day in the city, watching officers collect evidence.

Scott gave few details during a short news conference.

Scott was sworn as chief in January and this was the first fatal shooting by an officer this year. Scott replaced Greg Suhr, who resigned under pressure last year after police shot and killed an unarmed woman driving a stolen car.

AP writers Janie Har and Jocelyn Gecker contributed to this report from San Francisco.