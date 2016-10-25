SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco filmmaker and community activist has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, officials said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2e71HaX ) that police arrested 48-year-old Kevin Joseph Epps on suspicion of homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When San Francisco police officers responded to a home Monday afternoon in the Glen Park neighborhood they found a man in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive in the shooting was not yet known, police said.

Neighbors, who expressed sadness over the killing, described the area as usually quiet.

“I’m sorry for the family,” said Rebecca Malette, 72, who lives down the street from the site of the shooting. “I don’t know what happened.”

Epps is best known for his 2001 movie “Straight Outta Hunters Point,” which explored the devastation of the San Francisco neighborhood where he was raised. He made a second movie, “Straight Outta Hunters Point 2” in 2014.

In both of his films, he captured the violence and drug culture that he described as destroying neighborhoods, the newspaper reported.

Epps is also a community activist who was a vocal protester in the fatal shooting of Oscar Grant by a transit police officer in Oakland in 2009.

Epps was being held without bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.