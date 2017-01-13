SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A book of short stories titled “Forty Minutes Late” has been returned to a San Francisco library — 100 years late.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jOjGcm ) that Bay Area resident Webb Johnson returned the book Friday. There was no fine.
Johnson’s great grandmother had checked it out from the city’s old Fillmore branch in 1917. She passed away a week before the due date, and the Fillmore branch is no longer around.
Johnson found the 1909 book, by F. Hopkinson Smith, in an old steamer trunk in 1996. He assumed the library wouldn’t want it back, but a recently announced “fine forgiveness program” that runs through Feb. 14 inspired him to return it.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
Head city librarian Luis Herrera said the library was glad to, finally, get the book.
___
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.