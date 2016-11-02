SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters say San Francisco’s 12 days of rain in October were the most in a single month in more than a century.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2fCjr2i ) the city’s October record of 13 rainy days occurred in 1889.
San Francisco received 2.43 inches of precipitation last month, which was more than double the total from a year earlier, the newspaper reported.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a wet winter.
Forecasters say there is no statistical relationship between October rainfall and the rest of the wet season, from November to April.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that a weak La Niña pattern is likely to influence conditions across the nation starting in late fall or early winter. In California, that could cause drier-than-usual skies and a continuation of the drought.
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com
