SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police are investigating reports of shots fired at passing vehicles in a northwest neighborhood.

Officer Doug Greene says nobody has been hurt in the incident reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in La Cantera Parkway near Interstate 10. Greene advised motorists to use alternate routes.

No arrests have been made.

A police helicopter is flying over the area in the hunt search for a possible shooter.

Further details weren’t immediately available.