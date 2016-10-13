SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police are investigating reports of shots fired at passing vehicles in a northwest neighborhood.
Officer Doug Greene says nobody has been hurt in the incident reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in La Cantera Parkway near Interstate 10. Greene advised motorists to use alternate routes.
No arrests have been made.
A police helicopter is flying over the area in the hunt search for a possible shooter.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
