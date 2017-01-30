NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Scheduled for the same April night as the real dinner, Bee said Monday she’ll welcome journalists and “non-irritating celebrities” to the first annual Not the White House Correspondents Dinner. Bee, host of TBS’ “Full Frontal” weekly show, will hold the party at Washington’s Willard Hotel.
Often called the “nerd prom,” the real dinner mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities. Some critics suggest it’s an uncomfortable mingling of journalists and their sources, and it remains to be seen how the event will be changed with the Trump administration.
Bee said all proceeds from the dinner will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which gained visibility after Meryl Streep mentioned it in a speech critical of President Trump.
