WASHINGTON (AP) — A Salvadoran national whose conviction in the slaying of missing intern Chandra Levy was overturned has been deported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Monday that 35-year-old Ingmar Guandique was flown Friday to San Salvador and transferred to authorities there.

Officials said Guandique has been in ICE custody since June. The news release issued Monday described Guandique as “a documented MS-13 gang member.” President Donald Trump has frequently offered the MS-13 street gang as a rationale for his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

A jury convicted Guandique of murder in 2010 for the death of Levy, whose disappearance became a national obsession after she was romantically linked to former congressman Gary Condit.

Bu Guandique’s conviction was overturned after a jailhouse informant’s testimony came under scrutiny.