BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts congressman is taking issue with Republican President Donald Trump’s claim he’s the target of the “single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.”
That’s because Democrat Seth Moulton represents Salem, the scene of the single greatest witch hunt in American history.
Trump tweeted his comment Thursday following the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations his campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.
Moulton responded, tweeting out “as the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false.”
Nineteen men and women were hanged and one man was crushed to death during the 1692 Salem hysteria. The episode has been used as a cautionary tale in the more than three centuries since.