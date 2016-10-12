NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Navy sailor from Virginia Beach has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hit man to kill his estranged wife.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Norfolk said in a news release that 38-year-old Chadwick Ghesquiere pleaded guilty on Tuesday to use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
Court documents say federal agents learned of the alleged plot from one of Ghesquiere’s friends. Prosecutors say Ghesquiere hired an undercover federal agent to kill his estranged wife, promising the agent $50,000.
Ghesquiere faces a maximum of 14 years in prison at sentencing on Jan. 23.
