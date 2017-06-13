TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified an American sailor who went missing from a warship last week in Japan’s southern waters.
The Navy said on Tuesday that Peter Mims of Florida is believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations Thursday about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Okinawa.
The search was suspended Sunday after more than 50 hours of searching by the U.S. and Japanese navies and Japan’s coast guard failed to find him.
The Navy said in a statement that an investigation was underway.
Most Read Stories
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- The rise and dramatic fall of King County’s black homeowners
- Seattle couple endured 'blatant' prejudice: It's been 50 years since high court ruled on interracial marriage
Mims enlisted in 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August that year.