PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been buried with military honors in the family’s cemetery plot in Port Huron.
MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qJmxEq ) that more than 300 people attended Saturday’s funeral services for Fred M. Jones after his casket was escorted from a Detroit-area airport.
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home said in a statement earlier this month that the Navy recently identified Jones’ remains. The 30-year-old was aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
MLive.com reports that Jones was a machinist’s first mate when the battleship and other vessels were attacked by the Japanese during World War II.
Helen Kellie Cosner said Saturday that the turnout for her grandfather’s services was “overwhelming.”
Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com